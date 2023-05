Norway exported NOK 12.9 billion (€1.1 billion/$1.2 billion) worth of seafood in April this year, an increase in valuation of 14 percent compared to the same month last year.

The April increase was solely due to a currency effect, however, and measured in euros and dollars, the value of the exports instead fell by 5 percent and 3.7 percent during last month compared to April 2022.

And in terms of volume, April 2023 was the lowest month of seafood exports from Norway since 2007.