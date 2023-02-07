The imposition of a production tax on Norwegian salmon will damage industry growth, according to Kontali analyst Ragnar Nystoyl.

With salmon production capacity having reached a ceiling in Norway, the only way to grow is by buying more capacity, changing the production structural system and investing more in land-based production in the early part of the life cycle, Nystoyl said.

But the proposed salmon tax will act as a disincentive to investment, something that has already been seen as companies such as Grieg Seafood and Nova Sea have frozen expansion plans.