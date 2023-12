Norwegian salmon prices are rising slightly in the run up to the holiday season, according the suppliers.

"It's a decent move towards Christmas, at least considering how the krone has developed," one exporter told IntraFish.

On Thursday, Norway's Central Bank increased the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.5 percent, which led to a strengthening of the Norwegian currency.

"We are reasonably sure we will end on an increase of between NOK 3 (€0.26/$0.28) and NOK 4 (€0.34/$0.38)