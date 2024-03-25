IntraFish is covering the seafood industry's attempts to address a decline in consumption and win over younger consumers. Click here for a story on a marketing drive by leading industry players and here for a story on new product launches in the UK. Check back for more stories on this subject.

While price and taste remain key drivers of consumption, a leading food research body in Norway has discovered another important factor limiting the popularity of seafood among the country’s youth: a lack of confidence in the kitchen.