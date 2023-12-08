The Norwegian government will start work early next year on a review to update the country's current aquaculture permit system.

"There is a need for a thorough review of all the various permits for aquaculture," said Norway Fisheries and Oceans Minister Cecilie Myrseth.

"The goal is for us to put in place a more holistic system that ensures sustainable development and that contributes to creating value along the coast. Norway must be a world leader in aquaculture, and we must prepare ourselves to meet both current and future challenges," she said.