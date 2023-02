Norwegian salmon prices appeared on course to hit a 23-year high during Friday trading, after leaping even more sharply than last week as the market continues its bull run.

Prices reached a record high in May last year when they averaged NOK 125 (€11.41/$12.03) for salmon weighing 3-6 kilos, reaching levels not seen in Norway since records began to be compiled in 2000.

Buyers are reportedly now paying between NOK 116-140 (€10.59-€10.59/$11.17-$12.78)