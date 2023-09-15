Norwegian salmon prices are consolidating their recent upturn just in time for what is traditionally the strongest week of the year for exports.
Exporters point to higher numbers without providing concrete evidence.
At this time of year enormous quantities of salmon are processed, although exporters may opt to freeze the salmon for sale later.
Norwegian salmon prices are consolidating their recent upturn just in time for what is traditionally the strongest week of the year for exports.
Exporters point to higher numbers without providing concrete evidence.