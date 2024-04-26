As Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona draws to a close for another year, low harvests and a shortage of fish are keeping prices for Norwegian farmed salmon firm, according to multiple sources.

One exporter told IntraFish he expects agood price increase into next week. There will also be one less harvest day next week on May 1, which is a public holiday for most people in Europe.

"There is a shortage of large fish," added the exporter.

Another exporter said prices remain stable, at around NOK 117 (€9.90/$10.60)