Norwegian salmon prices have been down throughout the week, and farming executives and buyers were sitting on the fence as of mid-day Friday in anticipation of a bump in prices next week.

May 17, Norway's independence day, will shorten next week, and tighten supply into the market. The reduced volume is expected to turnaround this week's declining trend.

Prices have been down NOK 15 (€1.30/$1.90) throughout the week, one exporter told IntraFish.

The source cited prices between NOK 95-114 (€8.17-€9.81/$9.08-$10.60)