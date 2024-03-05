Norway's record exports of salmon fillets in February have many in the industry concerned.

During February, exports of fresh whole salmon decreased 9 percent to 61,765 metric tons, while fresh salmon fillet exports increased 41 percent to 12,643 metric tons. Frozen salmon fillet exports fell 12 percent to 4,819 metric tons, according to statistics from the Norwegian Seafood Council.

"The proportion of salmon fillets has never been higher," Norway's Seafood Council analyst Paul Aandahl said.

"In terms of value, fillets and other processed salmon accounted for 30 percent of exports.