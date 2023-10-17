Nordic Aquafarms is a few permits away from what is required to begin building its proposed land-based yellowtail kingfish farm in Humbolt County, California.

Earlier this month, California's North Coast Regional Water Quality Board voted unanimously to adopted a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for the project's wastewater discharge. The project is being led by Nordic Aquafarms California and the Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation, and Conservation District.

The company, which switched from salmon to kingfish earlier this year, plans for construction of a 2,000-3,000 metric ton facility as Phase 1.