Nordic Aqua Partners expects to harvest 3,400 metric tons of salmon this year from its new land-based facility in China, which is on track to begin production in March.

The Oslo-listed company said the first batch of salmon from the Ningbo operation in eastern China will be harvested between March and June, with average live weight estimated to reach at least 5.3 kilograms.

A second batch is expected to be harvested between June and the third quarter of 2024, with the same target average weight, Nordic Aqua said on Wednesday.