Embattled Chilean salmon farmer Nova Austral said Tuesday it had not managed to reach a solution regarding its proposed capital restructuring plans and is now considering all available options, including possible judicial reorganization.

In a stock exchange statement, the company said it had been working diligently and extensively with its secured creditors to jointly develop a restructuring plan, implement such proposed plan and to facilitate the due diligence process by the main bondholders.

However, "we regret to inform that no consensual solution has been reached, neither for an equitization of the bonds as contemplated by the summons, nor for a voluntary sale by the secured creditors of the shares in the company," it said.