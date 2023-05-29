Norway salmon farmer Mowi topped the list of the world's largest salmon producers for 2022, according to a new analysis released by market research firm Kontali Analysis.

SalMar leapt into second place in the survey after merging operations with fellow salmon farmers NTS, Norway Royal Salmon (NRS) and SalmoNor at the end of 2022 through a series of transactions.

Kontali included half of Scottish Sea Farms production in the total SalMar numbers. The Scottish company is owned 50/50 by Salmar and Leroy Seafood.