Keith Drynan, AquaGen Scotland's newly unveiled managing director said he plans to make operational excellence, product quality and customer service the key focus areas for the business when he officially steps into the role on May 1.

Drynan is leaving his position as commercial director at feed giant BioMar after a year to join the Scottish division of the Norwegian egg supplier.

"It's early days, I'll be looking to build on the gains already made by the UK team," he told IntraFish.