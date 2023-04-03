American media company Netflix is launching a new drama based on the Norwegian salmon farming industry.

Production company Rubicon is behind the production, and the series, called "Salmon Island" will be directed by Norwegian director Marit Moum Aune.

In the series, viewers will follow two families in a small coastal community who are sworn enemies in the global salmon industry.

The show aims to deliver a funny and dramatic portrait of the fish farming business in Norway.

“Over the last few decades, fish farming has changed both the Norwegian coast and international food culture.