Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, is hoping to move forward with its plan for expanding its North Harvest hatchery operations in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) -- a request that dates back to July of 2018.

For the past several years, the company has been subjected to extensive governmental review over the proposed expansion.

The expansion would provide an additional 2.2 million salmon smolt for stocking currently licensed sea cages in the region and will increase production capacity and improve smolt quality, according to Mowi.