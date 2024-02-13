Norwegian land-based producer Gigante Salmon said 300,000 smolt were lost to a mortality incident at its Helgeland farm, citing a combination of factors, in a note to the Oslo Stock Exchange

The total amounts to almost 47 percent of the 640,000 smolt the company introduced into the farm in January in two groups, as it stocked the site for the first time.

Group one was made up of 340,000 fish, and group two of 300,000 fish.

The smolt in the second delivery was of lower quality for a number of reasons, among them the delayed delivery because of the late start-up of the facility, the company said.