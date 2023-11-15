Authorities in Chile say they are piecing together events that led to a mass salmon mortality linked to a suspected algal bloom in the Reloncavi estuary in the southern Los Lagos region of the South American nation.

Chilean National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service Sernapesca has yet to say how many fish died in the incident.

The agency is also not yet naming the salmon producers involved in the incident, but contingency plans are being enacted to combat the effects of harmful algal blooms, which in the past have devastated production.