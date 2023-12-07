The share price of US land-based salmon producer AquaBounty has taken a surprise sharp upturn, more than doubling in the past week to reach $3.71 (€3.43) during Thursday trading.

After the company's shareholders approved a reverse stock split on Oct. 12 aimed at avoiding a delisting from the Nasdaq exchange, the share price reached a split-adjusted peak of $4.29 (€4.05) four days later before plunging to a low of $1.57 (€1.45) on Nov 21.

The slide sparked fears the company could be facing a new threat of delisting with the share price needing to trade at least at $1 to avoid its removal from the stock exchange.