Norwegian salmon giant Mowi is being accused of breaching the conditions of its farming permit by using copper impregnated nets at a location where there is a ban on the use of the material.

Copper To prevent nets becoming fouled by algae and shells, the salmon-industry uses anti-fouling agents containing copper.

When the copper from the nets leaks, it accumulates in the sediment near the farming facilities.

Copper occurs naturally in the earth's crust, marine sediment and in seawater. The metal is important for a number of organisms, but can also be toxic in higher concentrations.

The