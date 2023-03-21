Norwegian salmon giant Mowi is being accused of breaching the conditions of its farming permit by using copper impregnated nets at a location where there is a ban on the use of the material.
Copper
- To prevent nets becoming fouled by algae and shells, the salmon-industry uses anti-fouling agents containing copper.
- When the copper from the nets leaks, it accumulates in the sediment near the farming facilities.
- Copper occurs naturally in the earth's crust, marine sediment and in seawater. The metal is important for a number of organisms, but can also be toxic in higher concentrations.
- The