The British Columbia-based First Nation behind Walmart Canada's smoked salmon brand Klemtu Spirit, produced in partnership with Norway-based salmon farmer Mowi, is making it clear to the country's fisheries minister that an answer is urgently needed for what comes next in BC's planned transition from netpen salmon farming.

"As we undertake these important conversations, we fear the timelines put forth by DFO are not respectful of our Nation-to-Nation relationship and what should be shared decision making," the Kitasoo Development Corporation (KDC), a holding company that is owned by the Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation, said in a statement posted on Facebook last week.