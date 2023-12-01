The Scottish operation of Norwegian salmon giant Mowi has received approval to build a new salmon farm in Kintyre’s Kilbrannan Sound in western Scotland.

The company already operates its Carradale farm nearby, and the addition of the new farm – North Kilbrannan -- means Mowi will now be investing in new facilities in Carradale Harbor to service the farms.

The farm will create 10 permanent jobs and lead to substantial investment to reinvigorate the local harbor.

Mowi Scotland received the unanimous approval from the local council on Nov.