Norwegian salmon farming giant Mowi tops the list of companies that reported salmon escapes from Chilean salmon farms over the last five years.

The list, released by the country's Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (Sernapesca), comes as Chile begins implementing a new law designed to crack down on fish escapes.

Between 2018 and the end of 2022 more than 1.6 million fish escaped from Chilean salmon farms, with Mowi reporting the largest escape of 690,277 in 2018.

In October 2021, embattled salmon farmer Nova Austral lost 328,331 salmon, while Camanchaca and Blumar both saw well over 100,000 salmon escape in separate incidents that year.