Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, is planning to permanently close its processing plant in Dingwall, Scotland, and has started a consultation process with employees, the company confirmed to IntraFish.

The Dingwall facility was previously owned and operated by Wester Ross Fisheries, which Mowi acquired in June 2022.

The processing facility, which cleans and packages salmon, employs about 15 people. All staff will be offered similar or other employment with Mowi throughout the company’s value chain that includes processing plants, salmon hatcheries, sea farms, and a feed mill.