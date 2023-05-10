Norway-based Mowi, the world's largest salmon farming company, has been fined £800,000 (€920,720/$1 million) for failings that led to worker's death at a site in Scotland in 2020, according to Scotland's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

The employee, Clive Hendry, was crushed and drowned when he fell into the water during a boat transfer in 2020.

Mowi Scotland pled guilty to health and safety breaches at Inverness Sheriff Court on May 9, 2023.

On Feb. 18, 2020 at the company’s Ardintoul fish farm on the south side of Loch Alsh the work boat Beinn Na Caillich was preparing to transfer the assistant fish farm manager to a floating permanent structure known as a Sea Cap.