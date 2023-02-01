Norwegian salmon giant Mowi's northern division topped the operating margin league table in the fourth quarter of 2023, with SalMar's northern division coming out on top across the whole of last year.

Fourth quarter operating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at Mowi's northern division came in at NOK 31.46 (€2.75/$3.01) per kilo with full year operating profit even higher at NOK 32.62 (€2.86/$3.13) per kilo.

The division posted a record year and strong fourth quarter despite around 2.1 million smaller fish having being lost to pancreatic disease.