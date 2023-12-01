Norway-based salmon giant Mowi's work towards supplying its Scottish operation with its own local eggs is progressing.

Mowi's Scottish division has been reliant on external egg supply since an export ban from Norway restricted the supply of high-quality eggs available to Scotland.

To prepare for the group's Scottish broodstock program, salmon were taken from Mowi Ireland in 2021 and raised at seawater farms in Scotland.

After a few weeks in freshwater this fall, Mowi breeding experts began checking the salmon for readiness to spawn, and the first fish were identified as ripe and stripped of eggs last month.