Norway-based salmon giant Mowi has opened a new 12,000 square meter cold storage terminal at Oslo airport, where almost all of its Norwegian production will be repackaged.

The new terminal, which has been a work in progress for about two years, has a 2.5 times bigger capacity than Mowi's old cold storage located a few miles away.

The new terminal is located next to Oslo airport. Photo: Anders Furuset

Almost all salmon from Mowi's Norwegian harvesting facilities will arrive at the new site where it will be repackaged and sent off to customers.