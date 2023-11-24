The world's largest salmon farmer, Mowi, will be forced to cull salmon at two of its farms at locations in Nordland, northern Norway, after a suspected outbreak of pancreatic disease (PD) was confirmed by authorities.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority informed Mowi that the company will be required to empty the facilities quickly to reduce the risk of further spread of infection.

"The Norwegian Food Safety Authority takes the PD detection seriously," Geir Arne Ystmark, regional director of the Norwegian Food Safety Authority's region north said.