Poseidon Ocean Systems, a Canada-based technology firm, is partnering with Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, to install new systems to enhance fish welfare, optimize performance and minimize interactions between wild and farm raised fish at the group's Monday Rock salmon farm located off the coast of Canada's Vancouver Island in British Columbia.
The farm has been equipped with 15-meter-deep barrier shields, perimeter air bubble curtains, oxygen systems, and real-time environmental monitoring technology.
7 July 2023 18:50 GMT Updated 7 July 2023 18:50 GMT
