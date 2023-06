Attorneys for both sides laid out their arguments in a court hearing Thursday as Mowi Scotland’s bid to obtain a permanent injunction against salmon farming activist Don Staniford officially got underway in the Scottish courts.

The two sides presented their cases to the Oban Sheriff Court, after which the sheriff said he will reflect on the submissions and issue a decision in the future.

In October 2021, Mowi Scotland announced it was seeking a permanent injunction against Staniford.