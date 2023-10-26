Norway's new ground rent tax on the country's salmon farmers violates European Economic Area (EEA) laws.

That is the assertion of Mowi, the world's largest salmon farming company, in a notice to Norway's Ministry of Finance officially informing the agency it intends to sue the government over implementation of 25 percent tax approved earlier this year.

The controversial tax angered Norway's leading salmon farmers, many of whom have voiced their opposition to the move and vowed to reverse the tax.