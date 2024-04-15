Mowi Chile is expecting a better year after tough conditions in 2023 the United States, its main market, challenged salmon exporters in the South American nation.

Last year, the second quarter was a particularly difficult time for Chilean salmon producers exporting to the US market.

"We saw greater supply and a contraction in demand, particularly in the United States, influenced by high salmon prices," Mowi Chile Managing Director Fernando Villarroel said in an interview with Chilean business daily Diario Financeiro.