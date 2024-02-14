Ivan Vindheim, CEO of Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, said clothing giant Patagonia's newest campaign attacking the salmon farming sector in Iceland will not force the company to leave the region.

"I believe reason will prevail everywhere, also in Iceland," he said when asked during a fourth quarter presentation Wednesday about whether the new film "Laxaþjóð: A Salmon Nation, which questions the sustainability of the region's salmon farming sector, is a danger to the company's Iceland operations.

Vindheim was asked if anti-farming sentiment was growing so strong in Iceland that the company might have to leave the country.