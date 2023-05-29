Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim has expressed reservations about the recently approved salmon tax.

The final details surrounding Norway's new aquaculture tax were announced by the Norwegian government on M﻿ay 25.

The final proposal for a rate of 25 percent is lower than the 40 percent rate first proposed in September.

Vindheim acknowledged the reduction as a positive, but said the rate remains far too high.

"The tax burden has still more than doubled since last year, so it is neither sustainable nor forward-looking," Vindheim told IntraFish.