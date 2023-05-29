Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim has expressed reservations about the recently approved salmon tax.
The final details surrounding Norway's new aquaculture tax were announced by the Norwegian government on May 25.
The final proposal for a rate of 25 percent is lower than the 40 percent rate first proposed in September.
Vindheim acknowledged the reduction as a positive, but said the rate remains far too high.
"The tax burden has still more than doubled since last year, so it is neither sustainable nor forward-looking," Vindheim told IntraFish.