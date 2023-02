Salmon producing giant Mowi is building a broodstock and egg facility in Scotland.

The move comes following weak production performance in Scotland last year, which Mowi partially blamed on poor genetic stock. Earnings at its Scottish operations dropped by almost 70 percent as low growth and high mortalities took their toll.

CEO Ivan Vindheim blamed the losses in part on restrictions on the importation of salmon eggs from Norway for limiting the health of the stocks raised in the country.