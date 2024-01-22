A UK-based trade union is criticizing the world's largest salmon farmer for offering better employment terms to workers in Norway compared to those in Scotland, and calling for parity on working conditions, pay and benefits.

The Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) is actively recruiting workers at Mowi's processing plant in Rosyth, Scotland in an attempt to reach the requisite number of members to negotiate better terms for employees.

Mark McHugh, the Scottish regional organizer of the BFAWU, and Tommy Kane, director of UNITY Consulting Scotland, which supports the work of the union, told IntraFish that after speaking with Mowi employee representatives in Norway, the union found "a significant difference" in benefits.