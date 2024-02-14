Despite lauding record-breaking results for the group in 2023, Mowi said its Scottish operations struggled with biological challenges during the fourth quarter, leading to a €1.1 million ($1.2 million) loss.

The Scottish farms experienced unusually high mortality levels in the quarter due to amoebic gill disease (AGD) and jellyfish attacks resulting from record-high seawater temperatures related to the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Although Mowi has increased freshwater treatment capacity to mitigate against AGD in recent years, strong and prolonged storms throughout October prevented routine treatment, causing gill damage in combination with high densities of jellyfish, it said.