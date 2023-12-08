A suspected pancreas disease (PD) outbreak at Norwegian salmon farmer Nova Sea in Vega municipality in Nordland county has been confirmed, and the farmer is now culling salmon at the site.

The company started to harvest the fish early this week and will continue to work with the Norwegian Food Safety Authority on a plan to remove the rest of its fish from the site, Nova Sea head of communications Trud Berg told IntraFish.

In November, PD was suspected at the Mowi-backed salmon farmer's site, which already was located in a protection zone established after a PD detection at Ystoya in September.