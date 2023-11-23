Mowi-backed Icelandic salmon farmer Arctic Fish is treating salmon for lice at its farm in the Hvestudal region of Arnarfjordur in Iceland's Westfjords, the company noted on its website Nov. 22.

The company's recent effort to combat the parasite is part of an unprecedented infestation of sea lice at salmon farms in fjords located in western Iceland in recent weeks.

Arctic Fish has recently carried out lice treatments at the Haukadal and Eyrarhlid region of Dyrafjordur, and it was forced to treat salmon for lice in the fjords of Talknafjordur and Arnarfjordur last month.