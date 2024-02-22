Norway-based salmon giant Mowi is asking for an exemption to a law making it illegal for Norwegian companies to export lower-quality "production" fish without processing it in the country first.

Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim said the current rule creates unfair market dynamics.

"Personally, I hope this [the ban] is something we can get rid of at some point," he told IntraFish.

Mowi claims Norway's new salmon tax violates international law
 Read more

Mowi said it is now seeking the exemption because there is a lack of capacity at its Norway-based facilities to process all of the production fish, and it wants to use its global facilities to upgrade the fish, Mowi Communication Advisor Ola Helge Hjeltland told IntraFish.