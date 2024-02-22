Norway-based salmon giant Mowi is asking for an exemption to a law making it illegal for Norwegian companies to export lower-quality "production" fish without processing it in the country first.

Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim said the current rule creates unfair market dynamics.

"Personally, I hope this [the ban] is something we can get rid of at some point," he told IntraFish.

Mowi said it is now seeking the exemption because there is a lack of capacity at its Norway-based facilities to process all of the production fish, and it wants to use its global facilities to upgrade the fish, Mowi Communication Advisor Ola Helge Hjeltland told IntraFish.