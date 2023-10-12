Executives at Icelandic salmon companies Arnarlax and Arctic Fish say they are generally in favor of the Iceland government's new proposal for how it will govern the country's aquaculture development.

The Icelandic officials recently presented a draft of a new legal framework for the country's growing aquaculture industry, including a proposal that each farming area in a fjord should be limited to a single salmon producing company.

The approach is aimed at more easily investigating escapes and limiting the spread of disease, officials said

Currently multiple salmon farmers -- including SalMar-owned Arnarlax and Mowi-owned Arctic Fish -- operate in the Westfjords.