Things are looking up for the global land-based salmon farming sector, especially for one company, which Norwegian investment bank SpareBank 1 Markets said is now the frontrunner in the sector, vaulting ahead of Miami-based Atlantic Sapphire.

The positioning of the land-based salmon sector has improved since a new 40 percent tax on Norway's traditional netpen farming companies was proposed in September, the bank said in a new report.

Following the tax proposal, the political risk related to traditional salmon farming in Norway has increased.