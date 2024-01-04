If seeing annual salmon production numbers fall in 2023 below those of the previous two years was not bad enough, embattled US land-based salmon producer Atlantic Sapphire says the worst may not be over.

As the company reports worse-than-expected harvest numbers for the second half of 2023, executives are warning production in the first six months of 2024 could also take a hit because of biological issues that may force early harvesting of some salmon.

"The company has since seen higher levels of maturation in the fish groups that are expected to be harvested in H12024, which may impact price achievement and the ability of these fish groups to achieve the same biological performance as seen in June 2023," Atlantic Sapphire said in a note to the Oslo Stock Exchange on Thursday.