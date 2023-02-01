A total of 1,054,000 farmed salmon and rainbow trout died in Norway last year, the highest the industry has seen in Norway to date.

The mortalities are split between 37.7 million salmon and 2.4 million rainbow trout weighing more than 3 grams that died during the hatchery stage, and 62.8 million salmon and 2.5 million rainbow trout that died in net pens at larger sizes.

The Norwegian Veterinary Institute released mortality figures last month and for the first time, the report also reveals how many fish died during the hatchery stage.