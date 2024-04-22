Mitsubishi-owned Cermaq Chile said it is investing around $100 million (€94 million) to build the second phase of a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) smolt production facility in southern Chile.

The Nueva PCC site is expected to be operational in 2026.

It will have annual production capacity of 14 million smolts, adding to 2.0 million to 2.5 million smolts that are already being produced in a separate building at the site under a project approved in 2011.

The site is situated 60 kilometers from the main Chilean salmon processing hub at Puerto Montt alongside the Chacao Channel in the Los Lagos region, which separates Chiloe Island from mainland Chile.