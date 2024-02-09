Chilean salmon industry executives and unions are not ruling out the possibility of further protests similar to those that last year derailed controversial new legislation aimed at overhauling rules under which salmon farmers operate in the South American nation.

"I don't think in Chile you can rule it out," Rodrigo Pinto, corporate director of the Chile Salmon Council trade association, which represents around 52 percent of production in the country, told IntraFish.

"Ideally this won't happen because we are betting on dialogue with the political authorities, with the industry and the workers to be able to reach a mix of solutions that are favorable to everyone," he said.