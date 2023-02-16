A huge land-based salmon farming project planned for the high desert of Nevada -- backed by some of the leading companies and executives in the seafood industry -- is struggling to secure the financing it sought to construct the project, and has let go of the executive that was hired to spearhead construction.

It has been more than three years since the West Coast Salmon project was first announced, and the company is well beyond the initial estimated 2021 construction date for its 50,000-metric-ton recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) land-based farm.