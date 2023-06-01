Massive protests across several cities in Chile last Friday are winning praise for helping derail part of a bill that could have slashed the country's 1 million metric tons of farmed salmon production in half and led to the loss of as many as 70,000 jobs.

Workers from across the sector came out en masse to protest a proposed measure they feared would have given the power to block the renewal of hundreds of salmon farming concessions in protected areas to the new Servicio de Biodiversidad y Areas Protegidas, or National Biodiversity and Protected Areas Service (SBAP).